We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA
With local government elections concluded, it's a crucial weekend for political parties as coalition talks have began.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a crucial meeting to discuss which parties it would work with to form governments in hung municipalities.
The party has made it clear that it would not work with the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Africa Melane chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube to unpack the meeting.
As we have said, we are not interested in bringing an EFF or an ANC government in the cities where there are hung councils.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA
She says the party is prepared to work with any other party, however, if making agreements with those parties, will residents be put first.
If we don't reach an agreement, we will take our seats in the opposition benches and become an effective opposition.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
