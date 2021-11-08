[WATCH] Fans chant 'stop the show' as Travis Scott Astrofest Show turns deadly





Fans chant 'stop the show' as Travis Scott Astrofest Show turns deadly

Social media is talking after videos of fans pleading for the show to be stopped after fans were reportedly trampled to death when the crowd gathered for rapper Travis Scott's concert.

Fans urged and pleaded with Travis Scott to stop the #ASTROFEST show amid the mass casualty event. He continues to sing. pic.twitter.com/xsBdX2Ew3x — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 6, 2021

