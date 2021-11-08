



Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local government elections.

For comic relief others even ventured into soccer, suggesting that the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer league can only be brought to an end if Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates join forces.

The IFP, the DA and Action SA don't want to go into coalition with the ANC. Is this the end of the ANC? Will they come out victorious or go into coalitions after the 2024 national elections? This is the beginning of the end for the ANC. I don't see them coming back after the national elections. Themba, Caller

There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg. They can give him housing. Motlale, caller

Who takes the credit if coalitions bring changes?

Mashaba is tried and tested. We have seen that under him things get done. The ANC does not want to sacrifice, no one must do coalitions with the ANC. I wanted Mashaba to be the mayor. Sometimes as a leader try to follow because things are bad. If you have majority you must have 50 plus one. Aubrey, Caller

For the first time, I did not vote, like millions of others. We just don't have options, we have politicians and celebrities but we don't have policies, we have loudmouths. We need to get big business and big money away from politics. Shaun, Caller

