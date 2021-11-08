'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg'
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local government elections.
For comic relief others even ventured into soccer, suggesting that the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer league can only be brought to an end if Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates join forces.
The IFP, the DA and Action SA don't want to go into coalition with the ANC. Is this the end of the ANC? Will they come out victorious or go into coalitions after the 2024 national elections? This is the beginning of the end for the ANC. I don't see them coming back after the national elections.Themba, Caller
There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg. They can give him housing.Motlale, caller
Who takes the credit if coalitions bring changes?
Mashaba is tried and tested. We have seen that under him things get done. The ANC does not want to sacrifice, no one must do coalitions with the ANC. I wanted Mashaba to be the mayor. Sometimes as a leader try to follow because things are bad. If you have majority you must have 50 plus one.Aubrey, Caller
For the first time, I did not vote, like millions of others. We just don't have options, we have politicians and celebrities but we don't have policies, we have loudmouths. We need to get big business and big money away from politics.Shaun, Caller
Listen below for the full interview....
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams
State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him.Read More
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.Read More
We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections.Read More
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance
Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.Read More
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.Read More
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance.Read More
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.Read More
Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More