'Transition from coal to renewables won't happen overnight'





South Africans are battling with rolling electricity blackouts thought-out the week and some wet weather.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is hopeful that the latest energy investments will help South Africa emerge from its energy crisis.

The country secured a historic partnership with other world leaders of R131-billion to help South Africa transition from coal to cleaner forms of energy.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Just Energy Transition at Eskom general manager Mandy Rambharos about what it would take to transition from coal.

The transition away from coal towards renewables is necessary and it's something we've set ourselves towards but it is not something that will happen overnight. Mandy Rambharos, General manager - Just Energy Transition at Eskom

We've paced plans over the next 20 years in terms of how we will shut down plants and build new renewables. Mandy Rambharos, General manager - Just Energy Transition at Eskom

We are looking at plans around how do we work together not just building further renewables, but what are the skills profile on various employees, what are their age profiles and which industries can we move them to? Mandy Rambharos, General manager - Just Energy Transition at Eskom

