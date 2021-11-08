Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated
Eskom has just put an alert to say that we are in Stage 4 power cuts from 1pm until 5am on Friday. Thereafter Stage 2 will continue until 5am on Saturday.
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke has warned that it is considering taking Eskom to court over the continued load shedding in the City of Johannesburg.
From our side we do have our own baseload production but that baseload only covers up to 220 megawatts. Unfortunately now we have to go through this load-shedding schedule until we conclude our discussions with Eskom where we are engaging with them for exclusion for stages 1 and 2.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
What we are saying is that City Power from a CoJ perspective is already contributing 220 megawatts to the baseload at a national level. That is what Eskom is not recognising and the process that we have kickstarted is for us to engage a legal perspective following the regulatory route.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
Eskom requires a peaking station so that when the system is constrained they want us to ramp up to that 200 megawatts, but behind the scenes we are talking to say what is the contribution of City Power or CoJ from the national grid perspective and hence the engagement we are having with Eskom.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
When we wrote the letter Eskom initially responded to the first letter but we made a follow-up request which was sent of the 29th of October and we are still awaiting Eskom to respond.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2021
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/T2PRhEOaTm
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
