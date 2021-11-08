Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg: part 2 of what the city promised Region D - Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Floyd Brink, Municipal Manager for the City of Joburg
Today at 16:10
Reeva's family surprised by early request for Oscar Pistorius's parole
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tania Koen
Today at 16:20
EWN: Concourt bid over PP's fitness to hold office probe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:40
[PROMO] Pothole patrol
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Anti-viral pill for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jeremy Nel , Infectious diseases specialist
Today at 17:20
[ZOOM] JSE was founded on this day on 8th November 1887
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 18:15
What happens if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Redefine Properties resumes dividend payments, reduces loan to value by 6.3% to 41.6%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Konig - CEO at Redefine
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Seeing like a State: How Certain Schemes to Improve the Human Condition Have Failed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African Actress Kim Engelbrecht
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Engelbrecht - South African Actress
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says the haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal i... 8 November 2021 4:03 PM
'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country' Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the ris... 8 November 2021 3:45 PM
Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says they are engaging the national power utility regarding exclusion for stage... 8 November 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him. 8 November 2021 12:58 PM
'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local go... 8 November 2021 11:29 AM
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge' South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed. 8 November 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Fans chant 'stop the show' as Travis Scott Astrofest Show turns deadly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:31 AM
I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure. 7 November 2021 5:20 PM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated

8 November 2021 1:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
City Power
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke

City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says they are engaging the national power utility regarding exclusion for stages 1 and 2.

Eskom has just put an alert to say that we are in Stage 4 power cuts from 1pm until 5am on Friday. Thereafter Stage 2 will continue until 5am on Saturday.

City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke has warned that it is considering taking Eskom to court over the continued load shedding in the City of Johannesburg.

From our side we do have our own baseload production but that baseload only covers up to 220 megawatts. Unfortunately now we have to go through this load-shedding schedule until we conclude our discussions with Eskom where we are engaging with them for exclusion for stages 1 and 2.

Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

What we are saying is that City Power from a CoJ perspective is already contributing 220 megawatts to the baseload at a national level. That is what Eskom is not recognising and the process that we have kickstarted is for us to engage a legal perspective following the regulatory route.

Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

Eskom requires a peaking station so that when the system is constrained they want us to ramp up to that 200 megawatts, but behind the scenes we are talking to say what is the contribution of City Power or CoJ from the national grid perspective and hence the engagement we are having with Eskom.

Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

When we wrote the letter Eskom initially responded to the first letter but we made a follow-up request which was sent of the 29th of October and we are still awaiting Eskom to respond.

Listen below for the full interview...




8 November 2021 1:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
City Power
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke

More from Local

AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price

8 November 2021 4:03 PM

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says the haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'

8 November 2021 3:45 PM

Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the rise in kidnappings in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams

8 November 2021 12:58 PM

State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Transition from coal to renewables won't happen overnight'

8 November 2021 11:52 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Just Energy Transition at Eskom general manager Mandy Rambharos about what it would take to transition from coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'

8 November 2021 7:49 AM

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube

7 November 2021 5:20 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week

7 November 2021 3:49 PM

Eskom says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No such thing as 'best' medical plan, says certified financial planner

7 November 2021 3:10 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the difficulty of changing medical aid plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Concerns around lack of black stem cell donors

7 November 2021 9:23 AM

SA Bone Marrow Registry deputy director Jane Ward talks about the need to be a bone marrow stem cell donor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How parents can help students remain focused during exams

6 November 2021 11:06 AM

The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price

Local

Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated

Local

'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN DA elects Sandile Mnikathi as deputy mayor of uMngeni Municipality

8 November 2021 3:29 PM

Countries divided as climate talks enter final week

8 November 2021 2:34 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa thanks communities for voting in municipal elections

8 November 2021 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA