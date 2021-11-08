Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams
State capture whistleblower and author, Athol Williams has left the country citing that he felt unsafe after blowing the whistle on corruption.
In a statement, Williams says he made the decision to flee after the state failed to protect him.
Babita Deokaran's assassination in August has also exacerbated Williams decision.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report Williams says he left because he felt that his life was in danger, after receiving several warnings and the lack of support which left him feeling exposed.
I was living in fear, when I would leave my apartment, I would lie down in the backseat so no one can see me. It was ridiculous how I was living. So the best thing to do was to leave for my own safety.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author
Williams blew the whistle on companies and individuals involved in state capture and testified before the Zondo Commission.
He implicated 39 parties thus the threat can come from a whole host of areas, he adds.
Any of these people could be trying to silence me, they tried legally, now they want to find other ways to silence me.Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author
He says he has not received any support from the state.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg'
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local government elections.Read More
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.Read More
We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections.Read More
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance
Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.Read More
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.Read More
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance.Read More
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.Read More
Public interest must be considered in negotiating coalitions - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga reflects on the local government elections.Read More
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people'
Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result.Read More
More from Local
AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says they haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.Read More
'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'
Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the rise in kidnappings in SA.Read More
Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says they are engaging the national power utility regarding exclusion for stages 1 and 2.Read More
'Transition from coal to renewables won't happen overnight'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Just Energy Transition at Eskom general manager Mandy Rambharos about what it would take to transition from coal.Read More
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.Read More
I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube
Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure.Read More
Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week
Eskom says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding.Read More
No such thing as 'best' medical plan, says certified financial planner
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the difficulty of changing medical aid plans.Read More
Concerns around lack of black stem cell donors
SA Bone Marrow Registry deputy director Jane Ward talks about the need to be a bone marrow stem cell donor.Read More