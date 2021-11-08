Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams





State capture whistleblower and author, Athol Williams has left the country citing that he felt unsafe after blowing the whistle on corruption.

In a statement, Williams says he made the decision to flee after the state failed to protect him.

Babita Deokaran's assassination in August has also exacerbated Williams decision.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report Williams says he left because he felt that his life was in danger, after receiving several warnings and the lack of support which left him feeling exposed.

I was living in fear, when I would leave my apartment, I would lie down in the backseat so no one can see me. It was ridiculous how I was living. So the best thing to do was to leave for my own safety. Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author

Williams blew the whistle on companies and individuals involved in state capture and testified before the Zondo Commission.

He implicated 39 parties thus the threat can come from a whole host of areas, he adds.

Any of these people could be trying to silence me, they tried legally, now they want to find other ways to silence me. Athol Williams, Whistleblower and author

He says he has not received any support from the state.

