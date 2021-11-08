'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'
It has been weeks since the four Moti Brothers were kidnapped on their way to school in Polokwane.
The brothers Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia Moti – all aged between 7-15 have not been found and the youngest turned seven while in captivity.
Police have not shared any updates on their investigations with the public.
Azania Mosaka speaks to the crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Lizette Lancaster about kidnappings in South Africa.
Between 2011 and March 2020 just before the lockdown, we saw a 133% increase in cases reported to the police. Not all of them are financially motivated. The biggest reason is actually robbery.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and justice information and analysis hub - Institute for Security Studies
What is worrying and what we have seen is quite a number of cases of the kidnapping of wealthy business people or their children.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and justice information and analysis hub - Institute for Security Studies
Lancaster says the skills are there and the technology is there as well.
We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country. It is quite shocking.Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and justice information and analysis hub - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the full interview below:
