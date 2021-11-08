Streaming issues? Report here
This is a new progressive era for municipalities
Dr Sethulego Matebesi
Talkers/Open Line
AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price

8 November 2021 4:07 PM
by Zanele Zama
Fuel Price
AA
AA Petrol Prices

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says they haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.

The Automobile Association (AA) says it was excited when the government called them to make a presentation on how to mitigate the price of petrol but to date, they have not received any feedback.

Earlier this month, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a steep 7% hike in the petrol price.

Petrol has gone up by R1.21 a litre while diesel has increased by R1.48 a litre.

John Perlman speaks to AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

We thought this was a step in the right direction but sadly we haven't heard much. I think there are elements in government and Parliament that want to mitigate against this but it's going to require more than that.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We won't let this go we want recalculations on the fuel price and we will agitate as hard as we can.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen to the full interview below:




Fuel Price
AA
AA Petrol Prices

