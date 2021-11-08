AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price
The Automobile Association (AA) says it was excited when the government called them to make a presentation on how to mitigate the price of petrol but to date, they have not received any feedback.
Earlier this month, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced a steep 7% hike in the petrol price.
Petrol has gone up by R1.21 a litre while diesel has increased by R1.48 a litre.
John Perlman speaks to AA spokesperson Layton Beard.
We thought this was a step in the right direction but sadly we haven't heard much. I think there are elements in government and Parliament that want to mitigate against this but it's going to require more than that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
We won't let this go we want recalculations on the fuel price and we will agitate as hard as we can.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the full interview below:
