Oscar Pistorius parole? Department acted prematurely - Steenkamps' lawyer





According to reports, the parents of Reeva Steenkamp, who was murdered by former athlete Oscar Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013, say they are prepared to take part in a victim-offender dialogue as part of his parole considerations.

Pistorius has effectively served half of his sentence at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre and is eligible to be considered for parole.

He has apparently indicated he is willing to meet with Steenkamp’s parents as part of the parole process. The Steenkamps’ lawyer, Tanya Koen, says the parole board had decided to convene late last month, but Steenkamp’s parents had not been consulted.

He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide, but when he appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015, that was changed to murder.

John Perlman speaks to Koen for more.

Barry and June Steenkamp have always obviously been aware because I have prepared them that at some point in time Oscar, as with any other offender, will be eligible for parole. We thought he would be eligible in March 2023 so when the Department of Correctional Services contacted me to enter into dialogue with the Steenkamps we were under the impression that was discussed whether they would be prepared to enter into a victim-offender dialogue. Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

Unfortunately two days before the meeting with the Steenkamps the department contacted me to cancel that meeting. To add further insult to injury Oscar's attorney Julian Knight advised me on October 18 that the parole board had informed him that they would be convening on the 27th or the 29th of October, that came as a further shock to the family Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

We have had correspondence with the department because there are certain statutory requirements that they had to follow which they did not follow. I was then subsequently advised that the board will not be convening on the 27th or the 29th of October. Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

They are open-minded because they've always said that the law must take its course, so they are well aware of what the law is, that a certain process must be followed. Even though their personal feeling is that they are hurt, the pain just resurfaces, it is as if the plaster that they have managed to place over their wounds has been ripped open because of the manner in which things have been dealt with. We are supposed to have a victim-centric approach. Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

Julian Knight who is the attorney for Oscar Pistorius and I had been in contact with each other and we are of the same mind that proper procedure wasn't followed. They acknowledge that they understand that they know that because besides the offender-victim dialogue that they did not follow that procedure, there are also certain reports that must be put before the parole board and these reports are not available. Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

The parle board would not have been able to convene and apply their minds. It was premature for the department to have considered the parole board convening on that date. Tania Koen, Lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's family

