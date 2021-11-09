What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS?





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 11 November.

What issues will he focus on and what can we expect?

Will he keep his predecessor Tito Mboweni’s policies that were designed to stimulate business growth?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Business Day editor at large Carol Paton to give more insight on the upcoming budget.

A lot has changed since February, we have had a lot more revenue that what we anticipated and that is because of the commodity crisis and so on. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

The budget looks better, so the big question is what does the new finance minister do with this improved picture, she asks.

Does he spend it all or does he pay some debt, what are his options and how is he going to play it. Carol Paton, Editor-at-large - Business Day

She says the big question will be whether basic income grants will be made permanent.

