SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped





The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants rotational timetables at primary schools scrapped because of their “long-lasting negative impact on learning”.

The commission has written a letter to discuss rotational timetables with co-operative governance and traditional affairs ministers.

Bongani Bingwa chats to commissioner André Gaum and Department of Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to give more insight on the matter.

According to an advisory committee on the coronavirus, it was indicated that rotational timetable at schools should come to an end. André Gaum, Commissioner - SA Human Rights Commission

He says rotational learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.

Mhlanga agrees and says the matter needs to be discussed all the stakeholders involved.

