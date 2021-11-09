



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral

Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Social media is talking after Jeff Bezos responding to a video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio went viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: