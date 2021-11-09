Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
World of Work- The loneliness of Management
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marie Sebueng - Human Resource : Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Gentle ways to whip your body into shape
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stacey Holland, Wellness architect
Today at 18:09
Telkom results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and... 9 November 2021 9:22 AM
SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes. 9 November 2021 7:48 AM
View all Local
What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS? Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister. 9 November 2021 7:19 AM
Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him. 8 November 2021 12:58 PM
'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local go... 8 November 2021 11:29 AM
View all Politics
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:34 AM
Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week

9 November 2021 9:22 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Rand Water
load-shedding

Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are already having to navigate through stage four load-shedding and unusual outages across the province, but they might be stuck with serious water shortages as well next week.

Rand Water warned customers in eight municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station would be disrupted and water supply would be reduced by between 25% and 50%.

It is expected to last for 54 hours.

On the power front, Eskom technicians also battled with outages on Monday - where electricity could not be switched back on according to the load-shedding schedule.

Rand Water alerted customers in eight municipalities to prepare for reduced water supply in large parts of Gauteng as a result of its overdue B19 pipeline augmentation project, which had been postponed last year.

Areas that will be affected include Roodepoort, Randburg, Lanlaagte, Southdale, Soweto, and the Joburg CBD.

Eddie Singo, Executive Manager for the Suikerbosch Purification Plant at Rand Water, said this maintenance project can not be put off any longer.

"The is no better time to do that, this is the best time to do that. So we are doing this to prepare for the future when the demand increases," said Singo.

Eskom is already battling to keep the lights on and the country is likely to be saddled with disruptive and costly stage four blackouts until Friday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week




9 November 2021 9:22 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Rand Water
load-shedding

More from Local

Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB

9 November 2021 10:10 AM

The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped

9 November 2021 7:48 AM

Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius parole? Department acted prematurely - Steenkamps' lawyer

8 November 2021 6:50 PM

Tanya Koen says she and Oscar Pistorius' lawyer Julian Knight agree that the sitting of the parole board is premature and the correct procedure was followed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price

8 November 2021 4:07 PM

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says they haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'

8 November 2021 3:45 PM

Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the rise in kidnappings in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated

8 November 2021 1:36 PM

City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says they are engaging the national power utility regarding exclusion for stages 1 and 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams

8 November 2021 12:58 PM

State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Transition from coal to renewables won't happen overnight'

8 November 2021 11:52 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Just Energy Transition at Eskom general manager Mandy Rambharos about what it would take to transition from coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'

8 November 2021 7:49 AM

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube

7 November 2021 5:20 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped

Local

What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS?

Politics

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

World Lifestyle Africa Opinion Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB

9 November 2021 10:10 AM

Wheelchair tennis golden great Alcott to retire at Aussie Open

9 November 2021 10:09 AM

Scrum-half Aaron Smith on All Blacks injury cover dash to Dublin

9 November 2021 9:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA