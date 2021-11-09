Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are already having to navigate through stage four load-shedding and unusual outages across the province, but they might be stuck with serious water shortages as well next week.
Rand Water warned customers in eight municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station would be disrupted and water supply would be reduced by between 25% and 50%.
It is expected to last for 54 hours.
On the power front, Eskom technicians also battled with outages on Monday - where electricity could not be switched back on according to the load-shedding schedule.
Rand Water alerted customers in eight municipalities to prepare for reduced water supply in large parts of Gauteng as a result of its overdue B19 pipeline augmentation project, which had been postponed last year.
Areas that will be affected include Roodepoort, Randburg, Lanlaagte, Southdale, Soweto, and the Joburg CBD.
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager for the Suikerbosch Purification Plant at Rand Water, said this maintenance project can not be put off any longer.
"The is no better time to do that, this is the best time to do that. So we are doing this to prepare for the future when the demand increases," said Singo.
Eskom is already battling to keep the lights on and the country is likely to be saddled with disruptive and costly stage four blackouts until Friday.
