SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:13
Ozow in R750-million fundraising round led by Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thomas Pays - CEO at Ozow
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's inflation remains flat as some economists expect repo rate lift-off
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:48
The story of the South African olive industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Wilkinson - Chairman of SA Olive
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - A puzzling case of Capitec's long queues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.... 17 November 2021 4:20 PM
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by... 17 November 2021 3:55 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Old Mutual
sme
Sponsored Content
Nobesuthu Ndlovu
SMEGo

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Cash flow is one of the biggest challenges for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the world, and South Africa is no different. The global pandemic exposed this in a devastating fashion, which is why Old Mutual Corporate has powered SMEgo, an easy-to-use online portal that allows SMEs to apply for funding from multiple funders with one application.

According to research conducted by SMEgo at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, 93% of small business owners had no other source of income, and 86% didn’t know where to access emergency funding.

According to Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director SME: Old Mutual Corporate, the pandemic created an acute liquidity crisis for South African SMEs. “Cash is the lifeblood of a business. A few days without an income can cripple, if not destroy, a small business,” she says, which is tragic considering that the health of SMEs is vital for the long-term prosperity of the country’s economy.

SMEGo is an online portal where a business can apply for different types of funding. Only one application form needs to be completed online which is then applied to various types of funding available from several different funders.

One of the strengths of the platform is that a business only needs to complete and upload documents once. The process is fast, flexible and they can track and check their progress online and also get access to support and mentorship.

Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director SME: Old Mutual Corporate

Ndlovu says no two circumstances are the same, which is why businesses need to be able to access different funding types depending on their unique set of circumstances. However, she says, experience has shown that the process still needs to be fast and user-friendly which is why SMEgo was created.

For more information or to apply now, visit www.smego.co.za




17 November 2021 5:04 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Old Mutual
sme
Sponsored Content
Nobesuthu Ndlovu
SMEGo

More from Business

SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m

17 November 2021 3:55 PM

The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings

16 November 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out

16 November 2021 8:39 PM

'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'

16 November 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

16 November 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices

15 November 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months

15 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

15 November 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Mayfair school pupils receive counselling after witnessing alleged kidnapping

17 November 2021 4:47 PM

Timeliness in Brendin Horner murder case heavily scrutinised

17 November 2021 4:34 PM

Sascoc saddened, shocked by passing of ex-CEO Tubby Reddy

17 November 2021 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA