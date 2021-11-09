Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said political parties were made aware long before the campaign season that election posters must be removed from street light poles within 14 days of the conclusion of the polls.
The city reminded parties that in terms of Section 28 of the outdoor advertising by-laws of 2009, political parties must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.
Spokesperson Virgil James said parties were given a grace period but if they failed to remove the posters, the city would be forced to take action.
"They are given a further grace period of a number of days where after the city will remove the posters for a prescribed fee of R1,000 per poster," James said.
James said the posters could become an eyesore.
He said: "These posters look unsightly and they can make the city look untidy if they are still hanging on these poles weeks or months after elections."
This article first appeared on EWN : Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
