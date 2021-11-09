By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC
As South Africans struggle with rolling power cuts from Eskom, the Black Business Council is calling for the CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter and the entire board to resign.
On Monday the power utility announced that Stage 4 of the power cuts will continue till Friday morning.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, BCC chief executive Kganki Matabane says they welcomed the appointment of De Ruyter but he has not delivered.
The economy has not grown so the demand for electricity has not grown in the past two or three years but we are still having these unpredictable blackouts.Kganki Matabane, Chief executive - Black Business Council
The blackouts are not improving. You wake up we're told this week there won't be blackouts then five minutes later they say there is load shedding stage two then stage four. For me, that shows a leadership problem. By now there should be stability.Kganki Matabane, Chief executive - Black Business Council
Their responsibility is to provide electricity to the country and we don't have it. Most companies are closing down because they can't afford generators.Kganki Matabane, Chief executive - Black Business Council
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
