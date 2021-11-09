What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
-
We hate loadshedding, but it’s the only thing standing between us and a total collapse of the grid which would plunge the country into darkness for weeks
-
A collapse of the grid leading to a total blackout will take 30 to 60 seconds if it happens – then there will be no electricity from the grid anywhere for weeks
-
Such a blackout has occurred in a number of countries before – it is a possibility here
RELATED: 'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
The Eskom crisis is intensifying.
Since election day, South Africa has hardly had reliable electricity at all.
The Eskom grid is extremely vulnerable; what does that mean, and what happens if it collapses?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).
Booysen explained in much detail how the grid operates, and why a collapse could plunge the entire country into darkness for weeks.
The whole grid operates on 50 hertz… When demand outstrips supply, that 50 hertz go down slightly… If generators… can’t bear the brunt they start to turn off… One by one, the generators will shut down if nothing is done to demand. Then we have a blackout… Getting everything up and running again will take, maybe more than two weeks…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
Loadshedding… if we don’t do it, we’ll be in deep trouble, where we don’t have any electricity for two weeks, and you can just imagine what that’s going to do to our country…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
It [blackout] is definitely not impossible. The really scary thing is, if it happens, it’s going to take 30 to 60 seconds to occur. Every time there is an unscheduled blackout, I go into a state of panic… It has happened in India, Brazil, Canada, the States…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
The national control centre in Germiston really deserves praise…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
We’re running these things [old coal-fired power stations] as hot as we can without maintaining them… We’re paying the debts of years gone by…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
More from Business
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months
Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots
Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantlyRead More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
More from Local
REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3
CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.Read More
Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS
Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.Read More
By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC
Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.Read More
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.Read More
Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week
Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.Read More
SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped
Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.Read More
Oscar Pistorius parole? Department acted prematurely - Steenkamps' lawyer
Tanya Koen says she and Oscar Pistorius's lawyer Julian Knight agree that the sitting of the parole board is premature and the correct procedure was followed.Read More
AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says they haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.Read More
'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'
Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the rise in kidnappings in SA.Read More
More from Opinion
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More