What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
The Medium Term Budget and it deals with new proposals for social grants.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Josh Budlender
Today at 17:20
South African Ports suffering
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
Today at 18:09
Telkom weighs strategic options for underperforming BCX
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom
Today at 18:12
Royal Bafokeng Platinum raises its nose at Implats and winks at Northam platinum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David McKay - Editor at Miningmx
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Stage 4 load-shedding wreaking havoc on
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Davy Tsopo - Owner of Cakey by Davy
Thato Mongatana - Founder of Mongatane Farming Enterprise
Today at 18:50
Is there a lifeline for small business owners ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Dludlu - CEO at Small Business Institute
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3 CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days... 9 November 2021 4:46 PM
Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding. 9 November 2021 12:40 PM
By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign. 9 November 2021 11:16 AM
View all Local
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS? Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister. 9 November 2021 7:19 AM
View all Politics
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:34 AM
Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Thinus Booysen
blackout
Eskom Grid

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

  • We hate loadshedding, but it’s the only thing standing between us and a total collapse of the grid which would plunge the country into darkness for weeks

  • A collapse of the grid leading to a total blackout will take 30 to 60 seconds if it happens – then there will be no electricity from the grid anywhere for weeks

  • Such a blackout has occurred in a number of countries before – it is a possibility here

© somchai999/123rf.com

RELATED: 'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'

The Eskom crisis is intensifying.

Since election day, South Africa has hardly had reliable electricity at all.

The Eskom grid is extremely vulnerable; what does that mean, and what happens if it collapses?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).

Booysen explained in much detail how the grid operates, and why a collapse could plunge the entire country into darkness for weeks.

The whole grid operates on 50 hertz… When demand outstrips supply, that 50 hertz go down slightly… If generators… can’t bear the brunt they start to turn off… One by one, the generators will shut down if nothing is done to demand. Then we have a blackout… Getting everything up and running again will take, maybe more than two weeks…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

Loadshedding… if we don’t do it, we’ll be in deep trouble, where we don’t have any electricity for two weeks, and you can just imagine what that’s going to do to our country…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

It [blackout] is definitely not impossible. The really scary thing is, if it happens, it’s going to take 30 to 60 seconds to occur. Every time there is an unscheduled blackout, I go into a state of panic… It has happened in India, Brazil, Canada, the States…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

The national control centre in Germiston really deserves praise…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

We’re running these things [old coal-fired power stations] as hot as we can without maintaining them… We’re paying the debts of years gone by…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?




9 November 2021 11:08 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Stellenbosch University
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Thinus Booysen
blackout
Eskom Grid

More from Business

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

3 November 2021 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:15 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'

3 November 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

9 November 2021 4:46 PM

CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS

9 November 2021 12:40 PM

Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC

9 November 2021 11:16 AM

Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB

9 November 2021 10:10 AM

The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week

9 November 2021 9:22 AM

Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped

9 November 2021 7:48 AM

Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius parole? Department acted prematurely - Steenkamps' lawyer

8 November 2021 6:50 PM

Tanya Koen says she and Oscar Pistorius's lawyer Julian Knight agree that the sitting of the parole board is premature and the correct procedure was followed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA drives home new proposal for recalculation of fuel price

8 November 2021 4:07 PM

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard says they haven't heard back from government since they submitted their proposal in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have seen kidnapping for ransom amounts of R150-million in this country'

8 November 2021 3:45 PM

Crime and justice information and analysis hub manager at the Institute for Security Studies Lizette Lancaster talks about the rise in kidnappings in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another regret from Eskom as SA moves to Stage 4 again, City Power frustrated

8 November 2021 1:36 PM

City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says they are engaging the national power utility regarding exclusion for stages 1 and 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month

20 October 2021 6:14 PM

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

Local

ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised

Politics

SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped

Local

EWN Highlights

Support the vulnerable, says the DA to Godongwana ahead of MTBPS

9 November 2021 3:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on load shedding

9 November 2021 3:45 PM

Women civil group awaits court ruling on burial of aborted, miscarried foetuses

9 November 2021 3:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA