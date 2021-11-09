Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS





Eskom on Monday saddled South Africans with stage four blackouts that were likely to last until Friday morning.

After that the power utility says the country will go back to stage two load shedding.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says these power cuts are increasing the high levels of crime as criminals are using power cuts to their advantage.

Ray White on the Midday Report chats ISS senior researcher Dr Johan Burger to give more insight on the matter.

Criminals are opportunist and creative and are exploiting load shedding in their favour. Dr Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies

He adds that even though there is no research done, he is certain there is a link to an increase in crime due to the spate of power cuts.

I am convinced that the load shedding which we are having is benefiting criminals. Dr Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies

