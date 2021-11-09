ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it has started having coalition talks with parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), but nothing has been finalised yet.
The party gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections.
It insisted that it would only have talks with parties that share its values.
Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday ActionSA's John Moody said they have reservations about the EFF's proposal.
"As a team we have some very serious reservations about the pitch that was forwarded to us yesterday. Last night we received an electronic version of the proposed delivery pact with us and after this meeting together as a team we will be going through the document with a fine tooth comb," Moody said.
"If you want to put your political party ahead of serving South Africans, then please don't talk to us."— ActionSA (@Action4SA) November 9, 2021
- @HermanMashaba
Watch live: https://t.co/JmotAvCLoB
This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised
More from Politics
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.Read More
What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS?
Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister.Read More
Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams
State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him.Read More
'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg'
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local government elections.Read More
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'
South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.Read More
We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections.Read More
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance
Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.Read More
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'
Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.Read More
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance.Read More