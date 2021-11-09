Streaming issues? Report here
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised

9 November 2021 12:59 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
coalition talks
Action SA

ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it has started having coalition talks with parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), but nothing has been finalised yet.

The party gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections.

It insisted that it would only have talks with parties that share its values.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday ActionSA's John Moody said they have reservations about the EFF's proposal.

"As a team we have some very serious reservations about the pitch that was forwarded to us yesterday. Last night we received an electronic version of the proposed delivery pact with us and after this meeting together as a team we will be going through the document with a fine tooth comb," Moody said.


This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised




More from Politics

Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB

9 November 2021 10:10 AM

The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS?

9 November 2021 7:19 AM

Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Those I testified against want to find ways to silence me - Athol Williams

8 November 2021 12:58 PM

State capture whistleblower and author says he fled the country because the state has failed to protect him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is no way the ANC will give Herman Mashaba the mayorship of Johannesburg'

8 November 2021 11:29 AM

Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show give their views on possible coalitions between political parties after the recent local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge'

8 November 2021 7:49 AM

South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA

8 November 2021 7:26 AM

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance

5 November 2021 5:47 PM

Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voting stations are not hardcore party supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'

5 November 2021 1:23 PM

Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the training of electoral staff, voters' roll and logistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The real test for the DA is in the next five years'

5 November 2021 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy'

5 November 2021 7:45 AM

Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

