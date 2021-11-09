



JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said it has started having coalition talks with parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), but nothing has been finalised yet.

The party gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections.

It insisted that it would only have talks with parties that share its values.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday ActionSA's John Moody said they have reservations about the EFF's proposal.

"As a team we have some very serious reservations about the pitch that was forwarded to us yesterday. Last night we received an electronic version of the proposed delivery pact with us and after this meeting together as a team we will be going through the document with a fine tooth comb," Moody said.

"If you want to put your political party ahead of serving South Africans, then please don't talk to us."



- @HermanMashaba



This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised