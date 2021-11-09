Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed... 9 November 2021 7:00 PM
'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition' University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes sum... 9 November 2021 5:58 PM
View all Local
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS? Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister. 9 November 2021 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:34 AM
Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Proudly South African
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Buy Local
branding
heroes and zeros

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.
Image: Screengrab from Proudly South African 'Living Lekker Locally' campaign on YouTube

I don't want to brag, but I do think that I could have done (for less money) a better creative job... using my smartphone... for an advert for Proudly South Africa and their Living Lekker Locally campaign...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

"Three minutes of sheer tedium, isn't it" responds branding expert Andy Rice as he explains why the Proudly SA TV campaign earns his advertising zero rating this week.

It's an attempt to be a kind of 'fly on the wall' narrative of a woman... who uses all sorts of locally made brands as she goes through the routine of her day.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I'm astonished to realise that, probably, following your day with a 'fly on the wall' camera would be significantly more attractive than this one!... All of these brands have clearly contributed to this long and dreary monologue.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The Proudly South African campaign is of course aimed at encouraging people to 'buy local'.

But this advert is not achieving its aim says Rice.

It's a really worthy cause and we all want to create jobs, which is the fundamental motivation behind it... We understand exactly where they're coming from but in terms of whether this is motivating anyone to move from an imported brand to a local equivalent is very doubtful indeed... I'm sorry

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad and decide for yourself:

Listen to the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Proudly SA critique at 7:08):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'




9 November 2021 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Proudly South African
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Buy Local
branding
heroes and zeros

More from Business

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

3 November 2021 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'

5 November 2021 11:36 AM

Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enrol at a university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ideas for keeping children busy with water

30 October 2021 9:13 AM

Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

30 October 2021 7:37 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss

29 October 2021 3:00 PM

Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage

28 October 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month

20 October 2021 6:14 PM

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

9 November 2021 7:00 PM

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'

9 November 2021 5:58 PM

University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

9 November 2021 4:46 PM

CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS

9 November 2021 12:40 PM

Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC

9 November 2021 11:16 AM

Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB

9 November 2021 10:10 AM

The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week

9 November 2021 9:22 AM

Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped

9 November 2021 7:48 AM

Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar Pistorius parole? Department acted prematurely - Steenkamps' lawyer

8 November 2021 6:50 PM

Tanya Koen says she and Oscar Pistorius's lawyer Julian Knight agree that the sitting of the parole board is premature and the correct procedure was followed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

Local

ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised

Politics

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

Local

EWN Highlights

Expert: Poor infrastructure, maintenance to blame for water supply crisis

9 November 2021 8:35 PM

Over a dozen local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

9 November 2021 8:20 PM

Ipsos: Illegal cigarettes widely available at over 4,500 stores in SA

9 November 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA