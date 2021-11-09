[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'





Image: Screengrab from Proudly South African 'Living Lekker Locally' campaign on YouTube

I don't want to brag, but I do think that I could have done (for less money) a better creative job... using my smartphone... for an advert for Proudly South Africa and their Living Lekker Locally campaign... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

"Three minutes of sheer tedium, isn't it" responds branding expert Andy Rice as he explains why the Proudly SA TV campaign earns his advertising zero rating this week.

It's an attempt to be a kind of 'fly on the wall' narrative of a woman... who uses all sorts of locally made brands as she goes through the routine of her day. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I'm astonished to realise that, probably, following your day with a 'fly on the wall' camera would be significantly more attractive than this one!... All of these brands have clearly contributed to this long and dreary monologue. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The Proudly South African campaign is of course aimed at encouraging people to 'buy local'.

But this advert is not achieving its aim says Rice.

It's a really worthy cause and we all want to create jobs, which is the fundamental motivation behind it... We understand exactly where they're coming from but in terms of whether this is motivating anyone to move from an imported brand to a local equivalent is very doubtful indeed... I'm sorry Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the ad and decide for yourself:

Listen to the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Proudly SA critique at 7:08):

