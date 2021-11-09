[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
I don't want to brag, but I do think that I could have done (for less money) a better creative job... using my smartphone... for an advert for Proudly South Africa and their Living Lekker Locally campaign...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
"Three minutes of sheer tedium, isn't it" responds branding expert Andy Rice as he explains why the Proudly SA TV campaign earns his advertising zero rating this week.
It's an attempt to be a kind of 'fly on the wall' narrative of a woman... who uses all sorts of locally made brands as she goes through the routine of her day.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I'm astonished to realise that, probably, following your day with a 'fly on the wall' camera would be significantly more attractive than this one!... All of these brands have clearly contributed to this long and dreary monologue.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The Proudly South African campaign is of course aimed at encouraging people to 'buy local'.
But this advert is not achieving its aim says Rice.
It's a really worthy cause and we all want to create jobs, which is the fundamental motivation behind it... We understand exactly where they're coming from but in terms of whether this is motivating anyone to move from an imported brand to a local equivalent is very doubtful indeed... I'm sorryAndy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad and decide for yourself:
Listen to the 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Proudly SA critique at 7:08):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfTw3m70ON0
More from Business
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam
Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.Read More
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.Read More
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months
Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart'
Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enrol at a university.Read More
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.Read More
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec'
Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.Read More
Ideas for keeping children busy with water
Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer.Read More
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?
Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout.Read More
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss
Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.Read More
More from Opinion
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.Read More
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money ShowRead More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.Read More
'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'
University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes summit.Read More
REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3
CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.Read More
Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS
Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.Read More
By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC
Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.Read More
Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week
Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.Read More
SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped
Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.Read More