'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
The latest round of relentless load shedding has South Africans fuming, and many desperate.
Backup power is expensive and small business owners have to make a plan to survive as working hours and customers dwindle in the face of power outages.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield finds out from a selection of business owners how they are coping.
Load shedding has affected trade tremendously as they lose out many hours in the day and try to make it up says Sheldon Tatchell, founder and owner of Legends Barbershop, .
Customers would come the first time and then the next time they come and see there is load shedding again, they tend to lose hope because it is tough for them spending money on transport... and when they get to the store there is no electricity and we have to turn them back... there is actually despondent crying... their time is being wasted...Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
The amount of money being lost is staggering Tatchell says.
We were working out that if a haircut (the cheapest) costs approximately R120... On average we have about eight barbers in the store that can serve one customer an hour... Looking at Stage 2 load shedding that's equivalent to about R1,920, times that by 30 days and you're looking at around R57,600...Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
Times that by 60 stores and you're looking at R3.5 million!Sheldon Tatchell, Founder and owner - Legends Barbershop
Coffee machines require a lot of electricity to run.
How is coffee shop franchise vida e caffè managing during the power crisis?
It's been a frustrating and disappointing time, to put it politely. Ideally we rely on generators which are not always practical in enclosed spaces. There are some battery backup inverter solutions, but they are incredibly expensive... If you don't have that, unfortunately you have to shut down...Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
We'd much rather be putting all our capital into new stores and growth and development rather than backup power... but as opportunities arise and there is demand... we certainly have the means to do both...Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
Whitfield also speaks to Cakey by Davy's Davy Tsopo about working around load shedding schedules.
Tsopo launched the baking company after losing his restaurant cleaning job due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
I've got 78 cupcakes to make right now, I've got two cakes, so it's a big challenge because if I fail to finish those cakes I'm forced to drive to... one of my friends who offered me her kitchen if load shedding happens before I finish my work.Davy Tsopo, Owner - Cakey by Davy
If I haven't checked the schedule and I've got a cake in the oven, then I have to throw that cake away.Davy Tsopo, Owner - Cakey by Davy
Listen to these business owners' tales of survival on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
