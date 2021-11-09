Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed... 9 November 2021 7:00 PM
'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition' University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes sum... 9 November 2021 5:58 PM
View all Local
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS? Business Day editor at large Carol Paton reflects on the upcoming MTBPS from the new finance minister. 9 November 2021 7:19 AM
View all Politics
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:34 AM
Jeff Bezos responds to video of girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 November 2021 9:28 AM
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Northam Platinum
Platinum
Implats
Bruce Whitfield
Royal Bafokeng
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
David McKay
Northam
RBPlat
RBH
Royal Bafokeng Holdings
Hanre Rossouw

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.
A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Image: bafokengplatinum.co.za

"The consolidation of South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) sector has taken an intriguing twist after Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) said today it is to sell its 32.8% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to Northam Platinum."

In his article for digital publication Miningmx, editor David McKay writes that Northam's R17 billion deal for a stake in RBPlat stymies the takeover effort of rival Impala Platinum.

McKay elaborates in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

I think Impala pretty much thought they had a deal - they'd had discussions directly with R B Platinum and with the main shareholder, Royal Bafokeng Holdings... but all in all, it looks like Holdings have decided to do this deal with Northam based on premiums...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

I imagine when Northam specced this out they said what is the price going to be of Platinum Group beyond, say 2025... What's the penetration going to be of electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries... The feeling is that the internal combustion engine which uses lots of PGMs [platinum group metals] will still be quite robust... I think Northam is betting on that...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Therefore they say 'this is a deal for the future, we don't think EVs are going to take off quite in the way that people expect'.

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Impala have a couple of options - the first is to do nothing and just focus on their own organic projects. They've also looked at the possibility of diversification... looking into nickel and copper...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

There's a discernible lack of synergy between Northam operations and those of RBPlat whereas there's massive synergy between Impala Platinum's operations and those of RBPlat, so there's a possibility Impala could step in on a joint venture basis...

David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Whitfield also gets insight into the proposed deal from the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Hanre Rossouw.

The CFO emphasizes that it's not RBPlat that did the deal, but the parent company.

We were in the final negotiations... when this came out of left field... We were surprised...

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

We've got to evaluate what is now on the table and do what is best for our shareholders.

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

There are synergies with both parties... the more natural fit is Impala... We're still evaluating the two options...

Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam




9 November 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Northam Platinum
Platinum
Implats
Bruce Whitfield
Royal Bafokeng
Royal Bafokeng Platinum
David McKay
Northam
RBPlat
RBH
Royal Bafokeng Holdings
Hanre Rossouw

More from Business

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?

8 November 2021 6:03 PM

Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?

8 November 2021 5:30 PM

As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?

3 November 2021 9:00 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

3 November 2021 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'

3 November 2021 8:12 PM

Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

Local

ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised

Politics

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

Local

EWN Highlights

Expert: Poor infrastructure, maintenance to blame for water supply crisis

9 November 2021 8:35 PM

Over a dozen local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

9 November 2021 8:20 PM

Ipsos: Illegal cigarettes widely available at over 4,500 stores in SA

9 November 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA