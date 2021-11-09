Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam
"The consolidation of South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) sector has taken an intriguing twist after Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) said today it is to sell its 32.8% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to Northam Platinum."
In his article for digital publication Miningmx, editor David McKay writes that Northam's R17 billion deal for a stake in RBPlat stymies the takeover effort of rival Impala Platinum.
The Northam deal with RB Holdings is a major blow to Impala Platinum's Nico Muller. I wonder if he'll now give more thought to diversification (into other metals) over SA PGM consolidation, considering the limited options of the latter. https://t.co/XwE9itebpU— David McKay (@davidaamckay) November 9, 2021
McKay elaborates in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
I think Impala pretty much thought they had a deal - they'd had discussions directly with R B Platinum and with the main shareholder, Royal Bafokeng Holdings... but all in all, it looks like Holdings have decided to do this deal with Northam based on premiums...David McKay, Editor - Miningmx
I imagine when Northam specced this out they said what is the price going to be of Platinum Group beyond, say 2025... What's the penetration going to be of electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries... The feeling is that the internal combustion engine which uses lots of PGMs [platinum group metals] will still be quite robust... I think Northam is betting on that...David McKay, Editor - Miningmx
Therefore they say 'this is a deal for the future, we don't think EVs are going to take off quite in the way that people expect'.David McKay, Editor - Miningmx
Impala have a couple of options - the first is to do nothing and just focus on their own organic projects. They've also looked at the possibility of diversification... looking into nickel and copper...David McKay, Editor - Miningmx
There's a discernible lack of synergy between Northam operations and those of RBPlat whereas there's massive synergy between Impala Platinum's operations and those of RBPlat, so there's a possibility Impala could step in on a joint venture basis...David McKay, Editor - Miningmx
Whitfield also gets insight into the proposed deal from the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Hanre Rossouw.
The CFO emphasizes that it's not RBPlat that did the deal, but the parent company.
We were in the final negotiations... when this came out of left field... We were surprised...Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum
We've got to evaluate what is now on the table and do what is best for our shareholders.Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum
There are synergies with both parties... the more natural fit is Impala... We're still evaluating the two options...Hanre Rossouw, CFO - Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam
Source : bafokengplatinum.co.za
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.Read More
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show.Read More
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months
Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August.Read More