The Aubrey Masango Show
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
Telkom
The Money Show
Vodacom
Sipho Maseko
company results
cellular data
BCX
Telkom Group
Bruce Whifield
mobile subscribers

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Telkom has reported strong earnings growth for the six months ended 30 September 2021, despite a tough environment.

It says group revenue was flat at R21 292 million, driven by its mobile business along with the masts and towers business.

Headline earnings per share are up 30.41% to 285.5 cents.

The number of mobile subscribers has grown by 18.8% to 16.3 million.

FILE: Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: EWN.

Telkom says its IT business BCX was hardest hit by the challenging economic environment, with revenue declining by over 6%.

Openserve, its fibre component, "continued to stabilise".

Telkom has added MTN South Africa as a second national roaming partner, in addition to Vodacom South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Maseko, Group CEO of Telkom.

Asked about reports of a takeover approach by the MTN Group, Maseko said no deal is currently being looked at.

Shareholders are generally free to do what they want to do. I guess the only point we made with regards to government as a material shareholder is that when they get to the point that they want to dispose of their shareholding, at least they need to engage us as the management team so that we can do it in an orderly way and we don't destroy value for the rest of the shareholders.

Sipho Maseko, CEO - Telkom Group

Consolidation in this market, at some point, is inevitable... You've seen it on the fixed side with many of the fibre players now largely aggregated under the CIVH stable and then there's Openserve on the other side and I think that the wireless component of telco will probably go the same route.

Sipho Maseko, CEO - Telkom Group

On the issue of BCX's poor performance, Maseko cites a number of factors including the July unrest, the already weak economy and the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The growth deterioration actually accelerated in the last four or five years... What complicated our lives in the last 12 months or so is massive supply chain disruptions with microchip sets shortages...

Sipho Maseko, CEO - Telkom Group

Maseko also discusses his plans to step down and Telkom's intention to list its Swiftnet masts and towers business on the JSE by the end of the financial year.

Listen to the interview with the Telkom Group CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain




