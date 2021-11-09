REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 power cuts tomorrow and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.
READ: By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2021
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/T2PRhEOaTm
