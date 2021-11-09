'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'
According to Stats SA, diabetes is the number one killer of women and the second leading cause of death in men.
To raise awareness on diabetes, the Diabetes Alliance and the University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre (UP DRC), are presenting SA’s first-ever inaugural South African Diabetes Summit on 10 November 2021.
Azania Mosaka speaks to University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie about this.
We don't know how many South Africans are living with diabetes and when a situation like covid came on earth it was difficult to come up with interventions and target those people we knew were at risk.Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Programme manager - University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre
They say one out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition. The problem is when it comes to type two diabetes it's a silent disease and one can live for five to ten years without being aware.Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Programme manager - University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53072781_too-much-sugar-medical-concept-as-a-person-with-a-wide-open-mouth-eating-a-large-group-of-sweet-gran.html?vti=m5cs5l5724s61k4zzs-1-7
More from Local
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.Read More
REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3
CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.Read More
Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS
Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.Read More
By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC
Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB
The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.Read More
Gauteng residents could be left in the dark and thirsty next week
Rand Water has warned customers in 8 municipalities that from Monday the supply to the Eikenhof pump station will be disrupted and water supply will be reduced by between 25% and 50%.Read More
SAHRC calls for rotational classes at primary schools to be scrapped
Commissioner André Gaum says this type of learning has a long lasting negative impact on learning outcomes.Read More