



According to Stats SA, diabetes is the number one killer of women and the second leading cause of death in men.

To raise awareness on diabetes, the Diabetes Alliance and the University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre (UP DRC), are presenting SA’s first-ever inaugural South African Diabetes Summit on 10 November 2021.

Azania Mosaka speaks to University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie about this.

We don't know how many South Africans are living with diabetes and when a situation like covid came on earth it was difficult to come up with interventions and target those people we knew were at risk. Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Programme manager - University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre

They say one out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition. The problem is when it comes to type two diabetes it's a silent disease and one can live for five to ten years without being aware. Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Programme manager - University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre

