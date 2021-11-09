De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa





The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling for the removal of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

The union says he has failed to stabilise the power utility hence the continued power cuts.

John Perlman speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

We believe that the problem with the executive management at Eskom is not solely located purely on André de Ruyter's lack of ability although we do highlight that as a very big problem. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Eskom is a very complicated and highly technical entity. We continue to feel that André de Ruyter who himself is a lawyer with no engineering background does not actually understand these things. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

Listen to the full interview below: