Natural gases could be cheaper alternative to high petrol prices
On 3 November, the Energy Department announced that petrol would go up by R1.21.
The announcement meant that motorists were paying close to R20 per litre.
Could natural gases be an alternative to the high fuel prices?
How practical and viable is the use of natural gas as an alternative to petrol?
Bongani Bingwa chats to CNG Holdings Group sales and marketing manager Wayne Williams to give more insight on the matter.
Natural gas is the second cheapest fuel source and only coal is cheaper than natural gas, and we built the first filling station in 2014.
He adds that any car can be converted from petrol to natural gases.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
