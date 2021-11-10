SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department
At the COP26 climate summit this year, South Africa made it clear that a move away from coal power would require money from rich countries.
The country has entered into an agreement with the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, who have pledged to help fund the transition to renewable power.
RELATED: The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'
Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says that government is committed to a ‘just transition’ away from harmful carbon emissions, but will not do so at the cost of economic growth.
Should coal remain part of the country's future energy mix?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the department's director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe to explain the country's move to renewable power.
As South Africa, we are committed to meeting our targets on climate change, and are committed to a just energy transmission. But what we are saying is pace is very important in this conversation.Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Director-general - Mineral Resources and Energy Department
She says South Africa is not at the same level as the rest of the world, so therefore, the country needs to pace itself and not be pressured to meet certain deadlines by a certain time when the country is not as the same level of development.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36224449_heaps-of-coal.html
