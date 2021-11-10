Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Eskom board react to ongoing energy constraints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair of Eskom Board
Today at 10:35
The Front Seat to Tomorrow with the BMW iX
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Deena Govender BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Birthmarks
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy, dermatologist
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- who pays on a bae-cation?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:13
Vodacom Group to acquire control of Vodafone Egypt for R41 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Gondongwane to deliver his first ever mid-term budget speech as SA's first minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department

10 November 2021 7:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Coal
energy
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe

Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal.

At the COP26 climate summit this year, South Africa made it clear that a move away from coal power would require money from rich countries.

The country has entered into an agreement with the likes of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, who have pledged to help fund the transition to renewable power.

RELATED: The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive'

Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says that government is committed to a ‘just transition’ away from harmful carbon emissions, but will not do so at the cost of economic growth.

Should coal remain part of the country's future energy mix?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the department's director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe to explain the country's move to renewable power.

As South Africa, we are committed to meeting our targets on climate change, and are committed to a just energy transmission. But what we are saying is pace is very important in this conversation.

Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Director-general - Mineral Resources and Energy Department

She says South Africa is not at the same level as the rest of the world, so therefore, the country needs to pace itself and not be pressured to meet certain deadlines by a certain time when the country is not as the same level of development.

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
