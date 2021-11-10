[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Amazon delivery driver praised for warning woman about dangerous house

What happens when you rub your eyes

Social media is talking after a video showing what happens when a person rubs their eyes goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: