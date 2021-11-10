Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Pre-budget conversation: Policies needed to get the economy going
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Azar Jammine
Today at 16:20
Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness Maximizing on Black friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Auditors find Eskom not disclosing irregular expenditure adequately
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Businesses may be intending to claim against their insurance policies.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mtho Mapumulo. Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Parker - Car journalist
Today at 18:13
Vodacom pays up a whooping R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Gondongwane to deliver his first ever mid-term budget speech as SA's first minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - SA continent's largest CO2 contributor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financi... 10 November 2021 12:13 PM
Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or no... 10 November 2021 11:46 AM
SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal. 10 November 2021 7:40 AM
View all Local
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a g... 10 November 2021 1:25 PM
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
View all Politics
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 9 November 2021 12:13 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

10 November 2021 11:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Israel
Miss SA
Miss Universe South Africa
Miss Universe 2021
Lalela Mswane

Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or not.

The announcement by Miss South Africa organisation to send newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane to Miss Universe taking place in Israel has caused an uproar across the country.

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.

Miss South Africa organisation issued a statement saying they "are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event".

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil says Mswane is not contractually obliged to participate in the pageant but she is going.

The issue at hand is whether she wants to go or not and its a decision not taken lightly, it was after much consultation with both her and myself and the Miss Universe organisation talking about whether she wants to go or not and the truth is she does want to go and represent her country.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

Weil says she will not engage in the political matter and she doesn't know what Msweni will say at the pageant.

Miss South Africa and Miss Universe are around the empowerment of women empowerment and women coming together to bring about change by using their voices.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

We all know that boycotting is not necessarily going to be the way that we are going to make a substantial difference, I truly don't believe not attending and not being able to showcase or use one's voice and being in that country is going to be the right thing.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

One person is not going to make a change, 70 other countries are attending this event. If she isn't there she doesn't have a voice. Rather be there a make a change.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

She adds that no one's opinion is taken for granted.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Listen to the full interview below:




10 November 2021 11:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Israel
Miss SA
Miss Universe South Africa
Miss Universe 2021
Lalela Mswane

More from Local

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

10 November 2021 12:13 PM

Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financial, skills, maintenance problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department

10 November 2021 7:40 AM

Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Natural gases could be cheaper alternative to high petrol prices

10 November 2021 7:22 AM

CNG Holdings Group sales and marketing manager Wayne Williams reflects on alternative options to expensive fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

9 November 2021 7:00 PM

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'

9 November 2021 5:58 PM

University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

9 November 2021 4:46 PM

CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS

9 November 2021 12:40 PM

Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By now there should be stability, Eskom CEO and Board should resign - BBC

9 November 2021 11:16 AM

Black Business Council chief executive Kganki Matabane explains why they are calling for Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter to resign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille

Politics

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

Local

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

10 November 2021 2:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

10 November 2021 2:43 PM

ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

10 November 2021 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA