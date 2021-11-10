Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting





The announcement by Miss South Africa organisation to send newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane to Miss Universe taking place in Israel has caused an uproar across the country.

There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year.

Miss South Africa organisation issued a statement saying they "are not a political organisation and the Miss Universe pageant is not a politically inspired event".

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil says Mswane is not contractually obliged to participate in the pageant but she is going.

The issue at hand is whether she wants to go or not and its a decision not taken lightly, it was after much consultation with both her and myself and the Miss Universe organisation talking about whether she wants to go or not and the truth is she does want to go and represent her country. Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

Weil says she will not engage in the political matter and she doesn't know what Msweni will say at the pageant.

Miss South Africa and Miss Universe are around the empowerment of women empowerment and women coming together to bring about change by using their voices. Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

We all know that boycotting is not necessarily going to be the way that we are going to make a substantial difference, I truly don't believe not attending and not being able to showcase or use one's voice and being in that country is going to be the right thing. Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

One person is not going to make a change, 70 other countries are attending this event. If she isn't there she doesn't have a voice. Rather be there a make a change. Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa Organisation

She adds that no one's opinion is taken for granted.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

@TheRealClementM @Radio702 As per Stephanie from @Official_MissSA there are "3 parts to every story"



Would she kindly share all the parts attributed to Apartheid and #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/TDpG4MQp8a — Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@_SharonThembeka) November 10, 2021

Clement made excellent points in the interview with Stephanie...

In the face of injustice and oppression being neutral is siding with the oppressor — Discerning Diva (@zarimuni) November 10, 2021

He banna, I am shooketh at Stephanie's ineptitude on @Radio702 this morning pic.twitter.com/NGcFajSbpS — Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@_SharonThembeka) November 10, 2021

Listening to @Official_MissSA interview on @Radio702 it’s so poor, weak and polarised, and calling human rights violations a political issue. I wonder what would have happened if countries chose to leave Apartheid South Africa to continue. Disappointed. — Fehmz (@Fehmz) November 10, 2021

The comments in support of Israel is frightening. Wow! We have a very unique woke and "progressive" community. I'm shocked. Palestine is hardly an issue in this country. Wow! @TheRealClementM @Radio702 — 🇿🇦*😎Fellaini 2.0😎*🇿🇦 (@ebrahimmlima86) November 10, 2021

Listen to the full interview below: