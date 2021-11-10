Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom





So the Eskom leadership gave a status update on the electricity crisis in the country yesterday.

They painted a picture of a company unable to do crucial maintenance because of cash flow problems and procurement delays. They mentioned a shortage of technical skills, poor quality of work from contractors and cheating municipalities that refuse to drop load from the grid when asked to.

This as the country has been experiencing stage 4 load shedding since Monday.

The power utility announced an easing of power cuts from stage 4 to Stage 3 from 5am today until Friday and thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday.

Questions have been raised about how this electricity crisis has been managed, there have been calls for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to resign, some have gone as far as calling on the board to step down.

Clement Manyathaela finds out more from Eskom board chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

This crisis has evolved over a decade, maybe 13 to 15 years in terms of skills management and so forth. We as the board are in full support of the current management and leadership because we have all the confidence that together we have a plan and this plan is not going to be like an event, it is predicated on a process because the crisis emerged out of a long process. You can't solve it immediately. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair - Eskom

You can fire the board, the new board will inherit the same mess of financial, skills, maintenance problems that the current board that you want to fire is grappling with. You can fire De Ruyter but the new person will do the same thing. Actually, De Ruyter is the longest-serving CEO of Eskom on record at the moment. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair - Eskom

My plea to my compatriots is that this board and management will ultimately fix this problem. However, we require patience and support because we have a plan. We have the support of the president, we have the support of the minister of public enterprise and together we are working to solve a long-term problem, not something that you can switch on like a bulb and it comes and it goes. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair - Eskom

If you have got 80 units that require to be fixed and you have fixed only seven, how long do you think it will take before you can actually have an impact on the generation of electricity? It will take you longer than what we are experiencing at the moment. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair - Eskom

You cannot compare the load shedding that occurred over a decade for each of the people who led Eskom because at every level the engine that was functioning was deteriorating, so it was getting worse and worse over time. It is not correct to compare the load shedding by the people who led Eskom because there was a continuous deterioration that was going on. Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Chair - Eskom

