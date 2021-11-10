Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille
The African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance (DA) - everyone is talking about coalitions at the moment
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says coalition negotiations are progressing smoothly with at least 8 parties and community movements around the country.
Zille tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
We aren't at the same place with everyone, we have decentralised a lot of these coalition talks. We are somewhere close to an agreement in some and in others we are a little further away. The DA isn't going to go into government at any cost, we're prepared to be a good opposition than to be in an unstable coalition.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly.Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair
Listen below for the full interviews...
