2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors
South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize for The Promise.
The shortlisted novel chronicles a family in his homeland from the late apartheid era through to Jacob Zuma's presidency.
Galgut has been shortlisted twice before for The Good Doctor in 2003 and In a strange Room in 2010.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener Galgut says he hopes the win will highlight African and South African writing.
I would hope that western readers are going to be more receptive to the idea of reading stories from Africa. I also hope that South African and African readers will take their own writers more seriously.Damon Galgut, Winner - 2021 Booker Prize
He adds that he hopes that governments would put more effort into money snd publishing as a platform is needed at home.
Listen below to the full conversation with the 2021 Booker Prize winner:
