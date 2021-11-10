Streaming issues? Report here
Some of the world's biggest car makers refuse to join COP26 emissions agreement

10 November 2021 6:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Car emissions
The Money Show
Glasgow
Bruce Whitfield
Alexander Parker
Alex Parker
COP26
climate summit
car makers
Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans
vehicle emissions
vehicle manufacturers

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Four of the world's five largest car manufacturers have ducked committing to a COP26 emissions agreement.

The Financial Times reported that these are Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Hyundai-Kia.

The declaration was presented at the United Nations climate summit taking place in Glasgow.

RELATED: Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA

It's part of a UK-driven campaign to accelerate the global transition to greener vehicles.

Image: shilin wang on Pixabay

The "Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans" sets out an agreement for role players including governments and business to reach 100% zero emission sales of these vehicles by 2035 in leading markets, and globally by 2040.

Bruce Whitfileld interviews motoring journalist and author Alex Parker.

The plan is to eliminate the sales of internal combustion engines in cars by 2040. The language they use is zero emissions vehicle... which I think would also include the hydrogen fuel cell car, which in theory is an internal combustion engine car but the only emission from that obviously is water.

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

Volkswagen are on a very fast electrification journey. I think the reason they haven't signed up is really political.... They will electrify in time for 2040

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

I don't think that they want to commit to something before the European directive on this topic has gone through all the national Parliaments, especially when their principal global competitor Toyota will not sign it.

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

Toyota are on a very different journey. Their focus is much more on plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cells and they have been quite vocal in their opposition to the march of EVs [electric vehicles], especially in the developed world.

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

Parker says it's critical that the manufacturing industry in South Africa transforms, and rapidly too.

We better do, because 80% of the cars that we export from this country go to markets that are going to phase out internal combustion by 2035!

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

We really need to see some leadership from the government on that to make sure that electric car production can happen here, otherwise we're going to have no markets for our products.

Alex Parker, Motoring journalist

Listen to Parker's argument in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Some of the world's biggest car makers refuse to join COP26 emissions agreement




