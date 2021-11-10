'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Tatjana Schoenmaker
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tatjana Schoenmaker
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- super sports fans
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Simmi Areff - Comedian at ...
Mfundo Buthelezi, F1 superfan
Joy Chauke, Orlando Pirates superfan
Today at 18:09
Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 202 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Enoch Godongwana
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
How is the mid-term budget affecting your income tax
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 18:50
Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 202 1 ( michael sachs )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: mUltichoise results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - ???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Personal Finance : Retirement planning taken a beating?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon. 10 November 2021 5:45 PM
De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation. 10 November 2021 4:03 PM
View all Local
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a g... 10 November 2021 1:25 PM
SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal. 10 November 2021 7:40 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean? South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 10 November 2021 7:15 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 10 November 2021 10:17 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
View all Sport
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 10 November 2021 10:17 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Budget
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Medium term budget policy statement
MTBPS
economic recovery
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
2021 MTBPS

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.
New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the swearing in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 6 August 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver his first Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as Finance Minister on Thursday.

What can South Africa expect the Minister to come up with amid record unemployment and the latest round of unrelenting load shedding?

The country's finances are pretty awful - we've got too much debt, we spend too much, we've some unsustainable state-owned enterprises... but it's not as bad as it could have been. Certainly, we've had a commodity price boom which has helped pay corporate income taxes, mining royalties have been better than expected

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

So is it all doom and gloom for Godongwana's first MTBPS?

Whitfield puts the question to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Worthington agrees that the commodity price boom is something to be grateful for.

The fact that we have had a bit of a commodity price boom is certainly supporting our fiscal revenues... The mining sector boom has supported our tax revenues... also mineral royalties...

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

We actually think that our total revenues are going to be R169 billion more than was forecast in February, when the Budget was passed.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Although revenues will be better than anticipated this does not solve South Africa's problems he notes.

That is very welcome news, but unfortunately we have a number of pressures on the spending front as well, and we didn't start off in a good position on the fiscus either. Back in February we were expecting a deficit of about 9% of GDP...

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

We have this situation in South Africa where the real interest rate on government borrowings is in excess of the real GDP growth rate... We need to be running a primary budget surplus to stabilise GDP... Even with a deficit below 6% - and we're forecasting 5.6% - we're still running a primary budget deficit.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

That means that the debt burden is going to continue to rise.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington says the MTBPS is essentially about setting expenditure priorities over the three-year medium-term expenditure framework.

One of the critical issues he cites is what government is planning to do about social grants.

RELATED: '10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'

We know that there's tremendous pressure within the governing alliance and within South Africa more broadly to introduce a basic income grant. I think that one of the most difficult challenges National Treasury and the Finance Minister will be dealing with is to figure out what level of social grant expenditure the country can afford.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington says he doesn't expect an answer to this from Godongwana on Thursday, as more study work needs to be done.

There should be some hints in the Finance Minister's MTBPS however, along with more about public sector wages as well, he adds.

Listen to Worthington's analysis and predictions below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'




10 November 2021 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Budget
Bruce Whitfield
Enoch Godongwana
Medium term budget policy statement
MTBPS
economic recovery
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
2021 MTBPS

More from Business

Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

10 November 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday

10 November 2021 4:03 PM

He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

10 November 2021 10:17 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam

9 November 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain

9 November 2021 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Procurement mafia' targets new 40 MW Gold Fields solar plant

9 November 2021 12:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV

10 November 2021 5:45 PM

John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday

10 November 2021 4:03 PM

He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

10 November 2021 12:13 PM

Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financial, skills, maintenance problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

10 November 2021 11:46 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department

10 November 2021 7:40 AM

Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Natural gases could be cheaper alternative to high petrol prices

10 November 2021 7:22 AM

CNG Holdings Group sales and marketing manager Wayne Williams reflects on alternative options to expensive fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

9 November 2021 7:00 PM

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'

9 November 2021 5:58 PM

University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

9 November 2021 4:46 PM

CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

9 November 2021 11:08 AM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future

4 November 2021 11:50 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille

Politics

De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday

Business Local

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

Local

EWN Highlights

Merck expects COVID pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

10 November 2021 8:39 PM

Ex-Moz finance minister Chang to be extradited to US over corruption charges

10 November 2021 7:52 PM

BAT SA says Sars unwilling to act again illicit cigarette trade

10 November 2021 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA