De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said generating capacity had improved and the country was on track to an end to load shedding on Saturday morning.
He was addressing a media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.
On Tuesday, he announced a drop from stage 4 to stage 3 from Wednesday morning and now had more positive news.
“Overall, we remain on track for lifting load shedding by 5 am on Saturday morning as previously communicated.”
He said the overall picture was better, but there's still a shortfall: “A demand of 28,271, we have capacity available excluding our OCDTs of 26,973. Which means there is a shortfall that we need to make up.”
De Ruyter said the situation had improved as some units had come online.
“Units that are out in their entirety are 6,080 and this is a number that has improved considerably since we were forced to implement stage 4 load shedding.”
The Eskom CEO said teams had been hard at work.
He said from a pump storage perspective, they also managed overnight to increase dam levels.
WATCH: It needs to be restructured: Ramaphosa on the future of Eskom
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
