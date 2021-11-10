Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: What does being haunted and hauntings mean in our southern African world, in the past, the present and the future?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Niq Mhlongo
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Ask not what your potential employer can do for you - ask what you can do for your potential employer".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV

10 November 2021 5:45 PM
by Zanele Zama
John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon.

On this day in 1969, the first episode of Sesame Street aired in America.

The educational program taught children's, colours, numbers shapes etc. South Africa's own version Takalani Sesame aired in 2000.

John Perlman looks at the importance of educational shows.

Cocomelon, I think that's a really wonderful educational programme for kids. My two-year-old enjoys watching it. She learned how to count and colours.

Tshego Modisane, Presenter

We had The Magic School Bus when we were growing up and I've convinced my little one to watch it and now he has found season two and very educational. Someone mentioned StoryBots, we love StoryBots and we sing along to the planets.

Keneilwe Sebola, 702 senior Producer

My child got exposed to Cocomelon through our nanny, she has learned so much, counting and colours. It's a good programme.

Asanda, Caller

Listen to the full conversation below:




De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday

10 November 2021 4:03 PM

He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

10 November 2021 12:13 PM

Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financial, skills, maintenance problems.

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

10 November 2021 11:46 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or not.

SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department

10 November 2021 7:40 AM

Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal.

Natural gases could be cheaper alternative to high petrol prices

10 November 2021 7:22 AM

CNG Holdings Group sales and marketing manager Wayne Williams reflects on alternative options to expensive fuel.

[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'

9 November 2021 8:44 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.

De Ruyter does not understand 'highly technical' Eskom and must go - Numsa

9 November 2021 7:00 PM

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they want André de Ruyter removed as CEO.

'One out of two people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition'

9 November 2021 5:58 PM

University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre programme manager Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie talks about the first-ever diabetes summit.

REPRIEVE: Eskom to reduce power cuts to Stage 3

9 November 2021 4:46 PM

CEO André de Ruyter says they will implement Stage 3 on Thursday and then there will be a gradual reduction over the next few days.

Opportunistic criminals are using power cuts to wreak havoc - ISS

9 November 2021 12:40 PM

Senior researcher Dr Johan Burger says he is certain that there is a link between high levels of crime and load shedding.

