Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV
On this day in 1969, the first episode of Sesame Street aired in America.
The educational program taught children's, colours, numbers shapes etc. South Africa's own version Takalani Sesame aired in 2000.
John Perlman looks at the importance of educational shows.
Cocomelon, I think that's a really wonderful educational programme for kids. My two-year-old enjoys watching it. She learned how to count and colours.Tshego Modisane, Presenter
We had The Magic School Bus when we were growing up and I've convinced my little one to watch it and now he has found season two and very educational. Someone mentioned StoryBots, we love StoryBots and we sing along to the planets.Keneilwe Sebola, 702 senior Producer
My child got exposed to Cocomelon through our nanny, she has learned so much, counting and colours. It's a good programme.Asanda, Caller
