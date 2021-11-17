Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:13
Ozow in R750-million fundraising round led by Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thomas Pays - CEO at Ozow
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's inflation remains flat as some economists expect repo rate lift-off
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:48
The story of the South African olive industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Wilkinson - Chairman of SA Olive
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - A puzzling case of Capitec's long queues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.... 17 November 2021 4:20 PM
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by... 17 November 2021 3:55 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

* 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Standard Bank
27 Four Investments
Local investors
27Four
investor
Arabile Gumede
ESG
environmental, social and governance
Sponsored Content
podcast series
ESG investing
Fatima Vawda
Investing in the Future

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.

In this episode, Fatima Vawda, Managing Director of 27four Investment Managers discusses the importance of ESG from an investor's perspective, and how vital it is that your assets are responsibly invested.

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is described as an evaluation of a company's conscientiousness for social and environmental factors. The implementation of ESG practices has therefore become essential for the future growth and sustainability of South African businesses, as well as the positive impact a business has on society at large.

The same applies to your money and whether you invest it responsibly. In essence, how your money is invested today will ultimately determine the quality of your future.

Responsible investing has become a fundamental priority for the global industry, says Fatima Vawda.

ESG is a number one priority for investors domestically and globally... If you are an asset manager, and you do not integrate ESG into your evaluation process of underlying assets, you will not get a seat at the table.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

From a South African perspective, where and how you invest your assets is paramount, given the uncertain financial state the country finds itself in at the moment.

The country is grappling with large scale corruption, rolling blackouts and political unpredictability – factors that could have an impact on your investments.

The regulator from the pension funds perspective in South Africa has issued several regulatory objectives in terms of how retirement funds when they invest in any kind of underlying assets. They've got to take into consideration the long term sustainability of that asset.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

It is an imperative and a prerogative for any asset manager investing on behalf of the consumer to take into consideration the integration of ESG.

South Africa has had the triple challenges of malfeasance, corruption and various issues relating to state-owned enterprises, as well as the private sector.

As the investment community, we invest in these underlying assets and we're at the stage where we're saying 'enough is enough'.

Vawda believes that we need to take into consideration future generations, we need to ensure that we protect the environment and the future of our children and our grandchildren.

Naturally, the following questions come to mind:

  • What about the return on investment in ESG?
  • What's in it for the investor?
  • Do investors feel like they're getting enough bang for the buck?

It goes without saying that companies that are well managed and have good policies in respect of their labour force and women in particular, as well as the communities within which they operate are more than likely going to flourish financially, says Vawda.

There is a high correlation between achieving good sustainable long-term consistent investment returns, and a good, solid ESG framework.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

Remaining ethical, ensuring the right corporate governance is in place and being more transparent in communications about what is happening in a business are the hallmarks of ESG but is this really what investors are looking for?

Implementing any new strategy will almost certainly come with its challenges and instilling a culture or attitude of ESG is no different.

So, what are the challenges with regards to implementing an ESG framework?

Simple issues like diversity, equity and inclusion need to be considered.

We have to consider the generation where we are and what millennials are looking for. We need to consider the 'E', the 'S' and the 'G' very separately. It's a lot easier to integrate governance issues but when you start thinking about the 'S' and the 'E', what we do find is that entities find it incredibly difficult, says Vawda.

People are talking about it now in the US because of 'Black Lives Matter' and wanting to create parity in the private and the public sector. We've been talking about it for 400 years, we've got the BBBEE codes, it's part of our constitution, it's part of our flag, it's part of our Bill of Rights. We're at different levels, but we still have these challenges.

Fatima Vawda, Managing Director at 27four Investment Managers

ESG issues will differ from region to region, and company to company – the enactment of ESG policies should benefit investors but most importantly, society as a whole, she concludes.

It can't just be some of us moving towards this future, we have to be all in. For more information, visit Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking.




* 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Standard Bank
27 Four Investments
Local investors
27Four
investor
Arabile Gumede
ESG
environmental, social and governance
Sponsored Content
podcast series
ESG investing
Fatima Vawda
Investing in the Future

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Podcast series: Investing in our future. Acting now and acting well.

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

8 November 2021 4:16 AM

ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

4 November 2021 7:20 AM

The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability

1 November 2021 11:12 PM

The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Mayfair school pupils receive counselling after witnessing alleged kidnapping

17 November 2021 4:47 PM

Timeliness in Brendin Horner murder case heavily scrutinised

17 November 2021 4:34 PM

Sascoc saddened, shocked by passing of ex-CEO Tubby Reddy

17 November 2021 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA