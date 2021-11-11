Kidnapped Moti brothers found, however, no arrests have been made yet - SAPS
The police have confirmed that three weeks after they were kidnapped, the four Moti brothers have been reunited with their family.
The brothers were found in Vuwani on Wednesday night after a resident called the police and told them that the four children had arrived at their house after being dropped off at a nearby road, the police statement said.
RELATED: 'If you suspect someone has been kidnapped, report matter to police immediately'
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Vish Naidoo to give more insight on the matter.
The boys return is welcomed news but everyone knows that we haven't arrested anybody in connection with the kidnapping.Vish Naidoo, Spokesperson - South African Police Service
He adds that the boys have been safely reunited with their family after the police received a call from a resident that the brothers had arrived at their house seeking help.
Naidoo says kidnappings are very sensitive and even though no arrests have been made yet, the kidnapping case is continuing.
Listen below to the full conversation:
