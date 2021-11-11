MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist
South Africa gears up for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s first Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.
What does business expect from this budget?
RELATED: What can be expected from Godongwana's first MTBPS?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux weigh in on what is expected from Godongwana's budget.
Despite the pressure for the minister to increase social and welfare, he has to resist changes that inevitably force debt levels to go higher.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
She says businesses will invest if they can understand how the minister will decrease the country's debt.
Le Roux says the question is whether the minister can find ways that are affordable to help the poor without sinking the economy.
Ultimately the solution is to grow the economy and create jobs. And to create more work and not more handouts.Ettienne le Roux , Chief economist - RMB
Listen below to the full conversation:
