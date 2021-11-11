Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral

11 November 2021 8:17 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: What happens when you rub your eyes

Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral

Social media is talking after a woman turned her cheating boyfriend's apology text into a song, has gone viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




