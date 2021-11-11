[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral





Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral

Social media is talking after a woman turned her cheating boyfriend's apology text into a song, has gone viral.

