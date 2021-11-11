Tatjana Schoenmaker: Studying financial science taught me how to manage money
South African Olympic champion and world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker shes she started swimming at the age of five but competitively she started at the age of eight.
The 24-year-old Schoenmaker broke the world record at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first woman in history to crack the 2:19 barrier.
Hanging out with Arabile Gumede, Tatjana Schoenmaker says she studied financial science but swimming won her heart.
The main reason for studying was that anything can happen in sports so it's just something to have in case my swimming doesn't succeed.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic Champion and World Record holder
It was so amazing that even though I didn't pursue financial sciences, the thing that it taught me about how to spend my money and how to manage my credit. It created a character in me, I'm not a spender.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic Champion and World Record holder
Schoenmaker reflects on her Olympics win.
You work for sixteen years for this one goal and I am glad it didn't really sink in in a sense because it makes you realise there is just more to life than just the Olympics. The Olympics is an amazing achievement, I really don't take it away from anyone.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic Champion and World Record holder
In my mind it's like I have reached this, how can I improve myself? How can I improve myself spiritually, emotionally? So I'm always up for the challenge.Tatjana Schoenmaker, Olympic Champion and World Record holder
@ArabileG— Dikeledi Wa Ga Malebye (@Makgakana) November 11, 2021
Love the financial/🏊♀️ crash course, #TheCMShow #LetsWalkTheTalk
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Anton Geyser/SASPA/SASI
