STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2
Eskom has announced that power cuts would be downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 2 at noon on Thursday and would be suspended from 5am on Friday morning.
CEO André de Ruyter briefed the media yet again following days of continuous power cuts. On Monday, Eskom said it would implement Stage 4 power cuts from 1pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday due to generation capacity shortages. Stage 2 power cuts would then be implemented until further notice, it said.
Eskom said it managed to recover 2,000 megawatts in partial load losses from when it implemented stage four load shedding.
Meanwhile, political parties called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and De Ruyter to resign over the issues.
The Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus have accused the government of using a lacklustre approach when it comes to solving the energy crisis in the country. The Economic Freedom Fighters called for the immediate removal of Gordhan, saying that he had failed to drive the process of stabilising the power utility and ensuring that South Africa had a dependable electricity supply.
De Ruyter said during a briefing on Wednesday that he would not be resigning.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers Medium Term Budget speech
The minister is expected to touch on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs.Read More
Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85
Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says more details about the funeral with be shared soon.Read More
Tatjana Schoenmaker: Studying financial science taught me how to manage money
In this episode of Hanging Out, South African Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker talks about her childhood, career and studies.Read More
Kidnapped Moti brothers found, however, no arrests have been made yet - SAPS
The brothers were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to school in Polokwane.Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV
John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon.Read More
De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.Read More
Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom
Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financial, skills, maintenance problems.Read More
Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting
Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or not.Read More