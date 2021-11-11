STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2





Eskom has announced that power cuts would be downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 2 at noon on Thursday and would be suspended from 5am on Friday morning.

CEO André de Ruyter briefed the media yet again following days of continuous power cuts. On Monday, Eskom said it would implement Stage 4 power cuts from 1pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday due to generation capacity shortages. Stage 2 power cuts would then be implemented until further notice, it said.

Eskom said it managed to recover 2,000 megawatts in partial load losses from when it implemented stage four load shedding.

Meanwhile, political parties called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and De Ruyter to resign over the issues.

The Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus have accused the government of using a lacklustre approach when it comes to solving the energy crisis in the country. The Economic Freedom Fighters called for the immediate removal of Gordhan, saying that he had failed to drive the process of stabilising the power utility and ensuring that South Africa had a dependable electricity supply.

De Ruyter said during a briefing on Wednesday that he would not be resigning.