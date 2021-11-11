MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls?





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will today deliver his first Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

There are high expections from South Africans on what the minister will announce about the status of social spending and the mooted basic income grant.

However, what will the minister announce about the dreaded e-tolls?

Mandy Wiener chats to OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage to unpack what his organisation expect from the minister.

We are hoping that there will be an announcement on policy change but there hasn't been a decision from Cabinet, so I dont know how he can make a decision. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA

The minister has also been allocating money that they were not getting from the e-tolls.

