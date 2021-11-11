Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85

Streaming issues? Report here
11 November 2021 12:56 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Democracy
FW De Klerk Foundation
APARTHEID
FW de Klerk dies

Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says more details about the funeral with be shared soon.

The apartheid era's last president, FW de Klerk, has passed away at the age of 85.

He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his home after a battle with cancer.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says the family will make an announcement on the funeral arrangements in due time.

Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.

Dave Stewart, Chairman - FW de Klerk Foundation

His wife Elita was with him, he is survived by his children and his grandchildren.

Dave Stewart, Chairman - FW de Klerk Foundation

Listen to the full interview below:




