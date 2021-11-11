WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers Medium Term Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).
The minister is expected to touch on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs and economic revival following mass looting in the country earlier this year.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85
Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says more details about the funeral with be shared soon.Read More
Tatjana Schoenmaker: Studying financial science taught me how to manage money
In this episode of Hanging Out, South African Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker talks about her childhood, career and studies.Read More
STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2
CEO André de Ruyter has announced that load shedding would be downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 2 at noon on Thursday and would be suspended from 5am on Friday.Read More
Kidnapped Moti brothers found, however, no arrests have been made yet - SAPS
The brothers were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to school in Polokwane.Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV
John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon.Read More
De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.Read More
Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom
Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financial, skills, maintenance problems.Read More
Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting
Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or not.Read More