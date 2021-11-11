Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways





Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Thursday that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) club and former captain Hlompho Kekana have reached an amicable agreement to part ways.

The player affectionately known as KK had a contract that was going to conclude at the end of the current (2021/22) season.

Kekana captained Sundowns when they won the African Champions League in 2016 and led the side to numerous PSL and cup victories.

🚨MEDIA RELEASE🚨



Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana have reached an amicable agreement to part ways. KK, as he is affectionately known, had a contract that was going to conclude at the end of the current (2021/22) season



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #ThankYouHlompho pic.twitter.com/l9OSr6NLRd — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 11, 2021