Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the special Covid-19 R350 grant would be allowed to lapse in March as planned.

Delivering his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Godongwana also said there would be tough love for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

John Perlman speaks to Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Matthew Paks about the speech.

We are in the deepest recession of the century, unemployment is pushed at 44%, companies are closing left and right and workers are being retrenched. We didn't see what in this mid-term budget statement would really take us out of this crisis. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu

He seems to be treading water. We all talk about corruption, collapsing SOEs, dysfunctional municipalities and we didn't get a plan on what's the plan in that regard to get us out of this crisis. It was a missed opportunity. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu

