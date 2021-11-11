Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 8:43 PM
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt' The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget. 11 November 2021 7:41 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2021 8:17 AM
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted

11 November 2021 7:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Supersport
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
Showmax
Netflix
PAY-TV
company results
Tim Jacobs
multichoice group
Devilsdorp
KingMakers

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.

The MultiChoice Group has posted its interim results for the period ended 30 September 2021.

The DStv operator increased its 90-day active subscriber base by 1 million to reach 21.1 million subscribers across Africa during the six months.

This was split between 8.9 million households in SA (42%) and 12.2 million households in the Rest of Africa (58%).

The business in the rest of Africa experienced accelerated growth primarily on the back of major sporting events and successful local content productions, while growth rates in South Africa were subdued by rising consumer pressure and tough ‘comparables’ given the boost in the prior year numbers triggered by strict lockdown restrictions at the time.

MultiChoice

Subscription revenues amounted to R22.1 billion, representing organic growth of 7%.

RELATED: A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

In South Africa, local crime documentary Devilsdorp became the most viewed programme of all time on Showmax.

RELATED: A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Jacobs, CFO of the MultiChoice Group.

Jacobs says there are two components to slower subscriber growth locally compared to the rest of the continent.

The one is that South Africa is a more mature market where MultiChoice has been active for longer.

We are probably a little bit more saturated and penetrated in the premium- and mid-market segments. We're still seeing some growth in South Africa in the mass market.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

In the rest of Africa however, when we changed our strategy in 2017 to a value strategy, we opened up a significant ability to target customers that were in the mass- and middle-market. That opportunity is still significant across many more countries... than just the South African market.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

We'd expect the growth rate in the rest of Africa to continue to outperform the growth rate in South Africa for some time to come.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

Jacobs affirms that an important part of the Group's strategy is massive investment into local content, which he describes as a key differentiator. (Another of course, is sport.)

We've increased the number of hours that we produced in the first six months of this year by 41%... We're currently spending 45% of our total general entertainment spend on local content - up from 42% last year.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

We're also working very hard to digitise the company... to make sure as we move forward and people have access for example to OTT services, that they can enjoy the DStv and Showmax brands and other products we're going to bring to market on an OTT platform rather than just on satellite.

Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group

For more on MultiChoice's results and future plans, listen to the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted




11 November 2021 7:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Supersport
The Money Show
DStv
Bruce Whitfield
Multichoice
Showmax
Netflix
PAY-TV
company results
Tim Jacobs
multichoice group
Devilsdorp
KingMakers

More from Business

'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

11 November 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter

11 November 2021 8:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'

11 November 2021 7:12 PM

The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls?

11 November 2021 1:03 PM

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist

11 November 2021 7:41 AM

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'

10 November 2021 9:01 PM

Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA

10 November 2021 7:43 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:15 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu

Local

STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2

Local

Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85

Local

EWN Highlights

UK's Boris Johnson says De Klerk 'changed the course of history'

11 November 2021 9:01 PM

Godongwana refuses to give in to pressure to increase govt expenditure

11 November 2021 8:48 PM

Govt reiterates importance of vaccinating: It will save many lives

11 November 2021 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA