'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.
Analysts agreed that Godongwana kept to the fiscal consolidation path set out by his predecessor, Tito Mboweni.
The Minister said that in 2021, GDP growth is expected to recover to 5.1%.
#MTBPS2021 | In 2021, GDP growth is— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 11, 2021
expected to recover to 5.1%. pic.twitter.com/OK4Lrp4rzF
Tax collection was boosted by just over R120 billion thanks mainly to a commodity price boom.
In conversation with Arabile Gumede (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) National Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane emphasizes this is a temporary windfall.
The worrying factor is that when we look at our debt situation and our debt metrics, it becomes unaffordable. We have to continuously avoid a situation where we'll not be able to service our debt. When that happens, we will have collapsed this country!Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
You must look at the environment, ask yourselves what are the reasons - is the country firing on all cylinders? If the answer is no, that means we have to go slow because we cannot spend our way more than what we are able to afford... That's the balancing act we are trying to do.Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
Our spending should come in line and be at acceptable debt levels. That's why we worry that the size of our economy cannot absorb huge amounts of debt to a point where they become unsustainable. That sustainability goes hand in hand with fiscal consolidation - we have to look at them in tandem.Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
The key question says Mogajane, is whether South Africa should take on more debt or focus on improving pro-active sectors and implementing the structural reforms required to boost the economy and create jobs.
He notes that fiscal consolidation allows Treasury to address issues around debt sustainability.
The solution is not only just to spend our way out of the misery we currently find ourselves in. It's unsustainable... We're owing people R4 trillion! We are paying R365 billion by 2023/24 in interest payment, not even repaying our debt.Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
We were able today to outline certain things that we'll be very cautious in approaching. We're saying we've got a little bit of money - R120 billion. It's not enough, it came as a windfall with the bulk coming from the mining receipts. We said we'll spend 50% of that to repay this debt.... more for programs we need to fund...Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
So, allow us to approach this in a way that is responsible, that's sustainable, that ensures that our future generations are not indebted.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Listen to wide-ranging reaction to the MTBPS (scroll to 3:50 for the interview with Treasury DG Mogajane):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
Source : GCIS
More from Business
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls?
OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister.Read More
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget.Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom.Read More
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?
South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.Read More
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
More from Local
Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu
Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers Medium Term Budget speech
The minister is expected to touch on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs.Read More
Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85
Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says more details about the funeral with be shared soon.Read More
Tatjana Schoenmaker: Studying financial science taught me how to manage money
In this episode of Hanging Out, South African Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker talks about her childhood, career and studies.Read More
STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2
CEO André de Ruyter has announced that load shedding would be downgraded from Stage 3 to Stage 2 at noon on Thursday and would be suspended from 5am on Friday.Read More
Kidnapped Moti brothers found, however, no arrests have been made yet - SAPS
The brothers were kidnapped on 20 October by armed gunmen as they were on their way to school in Polokwane.Read More
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
Takalani Sesame tackled societal issues such as HIV on kids TV
John Perlman looks at educational programmes for children such as Takalani Sesame, StoryBots and Cocomelon.Read More
De Ruyter: We remain on track to lift load shedding on Saturday
He was addressing the media for a second consecutive day on Wednesday to keep the nation up to date on the power situation.Read More